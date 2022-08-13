Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Shake Shack Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

