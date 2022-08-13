Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Down 44.8% in July

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 9,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sharecare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sharecare will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
