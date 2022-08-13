Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STTK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

