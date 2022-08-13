Shield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $97,457.69 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $97,457.69 and $450.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014987 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038699 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Shield Protocol Coin Trading
