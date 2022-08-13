Shield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $97,457.69 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $97,457.69 and $450.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.