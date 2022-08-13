ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $1,312,168.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 2,600 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total transaction of $455,156.00.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock opened at $289.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.04 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $293.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

