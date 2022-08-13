Shopping (SPI) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Shopping (SPI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00020625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $152,717.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shopping has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038609 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 977,588 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

