Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Decreases By 68.4%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of FPLSF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.04.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

