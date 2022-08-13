Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Grows By 104.9%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.56. 25,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

