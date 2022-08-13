Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Grows By 104.9%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 15.9 %
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.56. 25,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
