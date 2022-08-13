Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Rises By 35.9%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,423,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Up 24.1 %

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 22,957,397 shares of the stock were exchanged. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

