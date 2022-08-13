Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Drops By 20.0%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth about $2,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

ARTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,728. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Artemis Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

