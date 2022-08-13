Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Declines By 42.5%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.0 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF remained flat at $6.21 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.