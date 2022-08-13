Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Drops By 25.5%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOC. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biocept by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biocept by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.
Biocept Trading Down 2.5 %
BIOC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Biocept has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biocept in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
