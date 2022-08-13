Short Interest in Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) Expands By 24.8%

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Shares of BTOG stock remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. 95,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Bit Origin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bit Origin Limited engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.