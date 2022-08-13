Short Interest in Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) Expands By 24.8%

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bit Origin Stock Performance
Shares of BTOG stock remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. 95,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.12.
Bit Origin Company Profile
