Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Grows By 71.6%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

bleuacacia Price Performance

BLEU stock remained flat at $9.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. bleuacacia has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bleuacacia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at $179,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

