Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Increases By 18.4%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of CALA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 86,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CALA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

See Also

