Short Interest in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Declines By 23.1%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CENAQ Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

CENQ stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.12. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. CENAQ Energy has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of CENAQ Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CENAQ Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth $6,000,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth $377,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.