Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Decreases By 20.3%

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,121,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.4 days.

CK Asset Stock Up 1.5 %

CK Asset stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 6,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. CK Asset has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $7.25.

CK Asset Company Profile



CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

