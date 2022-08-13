Short Interest in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Rises By 112.0%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the July 15th total of 314,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

CPUH remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,504. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

