Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Decreases By 69.2%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of DSL opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.23.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
