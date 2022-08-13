Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Increases By 133.7%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the July 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,807.0 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCXXF opened at $11.91 on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

