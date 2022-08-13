Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Drops By 63.4%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

