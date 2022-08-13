Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Drops By 45.8%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 284,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 146,550 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 82,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALTY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

