Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Drops By 42.3%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 519,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Graybug Vision Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,348. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

