Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Drops By 42.3%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 519,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Graybug Vision Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,348. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Graybug Vision Company Profile
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.