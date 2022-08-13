Short Interest in Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Expands By 100.0%

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Great American Bancorp stock remained flat at $32.04 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. Great American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Great American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

