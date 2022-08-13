Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Increases By 125.3%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the July 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

