Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Drops By 68.0%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the July 15th total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMTE opened at $1.60 on Friday. Integrated Media Technology has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited offers laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate filter, air filter, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the provision of financial research services; development of Ouction platform, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and distribution of halal food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.