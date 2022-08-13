Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Declines By 65.6%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPCFF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut International Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

