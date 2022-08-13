Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Grows By 88.1%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,000 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRBP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 409,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,987. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts predict that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

