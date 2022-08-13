Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Declines By 63.6%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on LM Funding America in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 497.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

