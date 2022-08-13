Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Declines By 28.6%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MDxHealth Price Performance
MDxHealth stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDXH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Institutional Trading of MDxHealth
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
