Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Declines By 28.6%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MDxHealth Price Performance

MDxHealth stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDXH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of MDxHealth

MDxHealth Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

