Short Interest in Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Decreases By 28.2%

Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Media and Games Invest Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MDGIF remained flat at 2.55 during trading on Friday. Media and Games Invest has a 12 month low of 2.55 and a 12 month high of 2.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Media and Games Invest from €5.82 ($5.94) to €4.50 ($4.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
About Media and Games Invest
Media and Games Invest SE is an advertising software platform with access to first party games content with operational presence in Europe and North America. Its advertising software platform helps advertisers to acquire customers via smartphones, computers, connected TV, or digital out of home media, as well as publishers to monetize their advertising space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Media and Games Invest (MDGIF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Media and Games Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Media and Games Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.