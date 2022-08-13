Short Interest in Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Decreases By 28.2%

Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Media and Games Invest Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MDGIF remained flat at 2.55 during trading on Friday. Media and Games Invest has a 12 month low of 2.55 and a 12 month high of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Media and Games Invest from €5.82 ($5.94) to €4.50 ($4.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Media and Games Invest

Media and Games Invest SE is an advertising software platform with access to first party games content with operational presence in Europe and North America. Its advertising software platform helps advertisers to acquire customers via smartphones, computers, connected TV, or digital out of home media, as well as publishers to monetize their advertising space.

