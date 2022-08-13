Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Decreases By 65.9%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Up 5.6 %

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,229. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66.

