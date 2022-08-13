Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Rises By 22.4%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ocado Group Stock Down 0.2 %

OCDDY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 10,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

About Ocado Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.