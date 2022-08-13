Short Interest in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Decreases By 64.7%

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Perception Capital Corp. II Price Performance

Perception Capital Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,001. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,954,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

