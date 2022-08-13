Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Decreases By 62.9%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 706,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 100,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.