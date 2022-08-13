Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Drops By 34.9%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Schmitt Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMIT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 5,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Schmitt Industries has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Schmitt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Schmitt Industries

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

