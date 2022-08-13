Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Expands By 110.1%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the July 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Senti Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 139,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Institutional Trading of Senti Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNTI. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a gene circuit company. The company develops cell and gene therapies engineered with gene circuits that are designed to reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions, and respond to respective cellular environments. Its synthetic biology platform utilizes off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells to target particularly challenging liquid and solid tumor oncology indications.

