Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Decreases By 24.6%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,858,500 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 15,721,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.8 days.

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of SNMRF stock remained flat at $5.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SNMRF. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

