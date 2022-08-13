Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Decreases By 21.4%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCGLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme Announces Dividend

About Société Générale Société anonyme

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.