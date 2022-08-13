Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Expands By 64.3%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC remained flat at $38.00 during midday trading on Friday. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

