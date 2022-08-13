Short Interest in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Declines By 27.2%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 557,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.78 during trading on Friday. 111,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.95. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,147.64% and a negative return on equity of 129.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

