Short Interest in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Decreases By 21.6%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 148,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 59,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $25.92 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $785.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.