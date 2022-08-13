Short Interest in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Drops By 29.6%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of SURF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 736,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,790. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.17% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. Analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,985 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 87.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,557,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 214,266 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SURF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Surface Oncology from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

