Short Interest in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rises By 37.5%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,169,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,059,193.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 5.3 %
TRHC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 467,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,325. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.
Featured Stories
