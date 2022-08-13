Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Expands By 115.9%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

United-Guardian Stock Down 4.4 %

UG stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About United-Guardian

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.