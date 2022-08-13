Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Drops By 24.7%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,878,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,976. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $86.68.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 128.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,763,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,213,000 after buying an additional 27,984,408 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 5,844.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,050,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 13,814,050 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $310,512,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,094,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,893,000 after buying an additional 3,641,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1,172.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,571,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,805,000 after buying an additional 3,290,846 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.