Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Drops By 24.7%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,878,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BND traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,976. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $86.68.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
