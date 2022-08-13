Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Expands By 26.5%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 642,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volcon during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Volcon in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Volcon Price Performance
Volcon stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Volcon has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.
About Volcon
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volcon (VLCN)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.