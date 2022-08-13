Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 73,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,577. The company has a market cap of $341.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSRR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

