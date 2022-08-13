Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Up 21.8% in July

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,577. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $341.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSRR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

