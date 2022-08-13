Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,827,000 after purchasing an additional 181,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,315,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

